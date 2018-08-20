Claires Court pupils learn cycling skills

05:00PM, Monday 20 August 2018
Youngsters got on their bikes for the Claires Court Cycling Festival last week.
The event at Claires Court Junior Boys ran between Tuesday, August 7 – Thursday, August 9 and was organised by Claires Court Holiday Activities.
It gave young riders aged 10 to 14 the opportunity to emulate their cycling heroes through participation in activities that aimed to improve their capabilities.
With the help of British Cycling, they learned bike handling and balancing skills, did cyclo-cross racing, raced around a grass velodrome and even did a mini triathlon.
Lynne Constantine, business development manager at Claires Court Holiday Activities, said: “It’s such an exciting summer for cycling, with Geraint Thomas recently winning the Tour de France and excellent cycling performances at the European Championships from Laura Kenny.
“We’re delighted we have been able to provide an opportunity for boys and girls to experience the thrill of the sport.”
For more information on activities and courses offered for children aged three to 14 years old at Claires Court Holiday Activities visit www.clairescourt.com/holiday-activities
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.