Claires Court pupils learn cycling skills

Youngsters got on their bikes for the Claires Court Cycling Festival last week.

The event at Claires Court Junior Boys ran between Tuesday, August 7 – Thursday, August 9 and was organised by Claires Court Holiday Activities.

It gave young riders aged 10 to 14 the opportunity to emulate their cycling heroes through participation in activities that aimed to improve their capabilities.

With the help of British Cycling, they learned bike handling and balancing skills, did cyclo-cross racing, raced around a grass velodrome and even did a mini triathlon.

Lynne Constantine, business development manager at Claires Court Holiday Activities, said: “It’s such an exciting summer for cycling, with Geraint Thomas recently winning the Tour de France and excellent cycling performances at the European Championships from Laura Kenny.

“We’re delighted we have been able to provide an opportunity for boys and girls to experience the thrill of the sport.”

For more information on activities and courses offered for children aged three to 14 years old at Claires Court Holiday Activities visit www.clairescourt.com/holiday-activities