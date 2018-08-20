SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 20
25 °C
Tue, 21
23 °C
Wed, 22
25 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Claires Court pupils learn cycling skills

    Youngsters got on their bikes for the Claires Court Cycling Festival last week.

    The event at Claires Court Junior Boys ran between Tuesday, August 7 – Thursday, August 9 and was organised by Claires Court Holiday Activities.

    It gave young riders aged 10 to 14 the opportunity to emulate their cycling heroes through participation in activities that aimed to improve their capabilities.

    With the help of British Cycling, they learned bike handling and balancing skills, did cyclo-cross racing, raced around a grass velodrome and even did a mini triathlon.

    Lynne Constantine, business development manager at Claires Court Holiday Activities, said: “It’s such an exciting summer for cycling, with Geraint Thomas recently winning the Tour de France and excellent cycling performances at the European Championships from Laura Kenny.

    “We’re delighted we have been able to provide an opportunity for boys and girls to experience the thrill of the sport.”

    For more information on activities and courses offered for children aged three to 14 years old at Claires Court Holiday Activities visit www.clairescourt.com/holiday-activities

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved