In pictures: Hurley Regatta 2018

Water sports enthusiasts made a splash as the Hurley Regatta returned for the 46th year.

The event took place on Saturday and saw people battle it out in a range of competitive and light-hearted events.

Competitors hurtled down the River Thames in canoes, dongolas, makeshift rafts and dragon boats.

Regatta organisers also increased the number of children’s races in a bid to encourage the next generation to take to the water.

Martin Fry, chairman of the Hurley Regatta committee, said: “What I enjoy the most is seeing everyone having fun on the water and the young kids getting involved.

“It’s a one-off event and there’s no other regatta quite like it.”

Traditional regatta events including the Damsel in Distress Cup and the Tug of War once again proved to be a main attraction for supporters on the river banks.

The afternoon culminated with a raft race which challenged teams to assemble their own vessels with planks of wood, plastic barrels and rope.

The Hurley Hayseeds managed to navigate their way to the finish line unscathed and were crowned the winners of the ICIPP Shield.

Money raised at the event will be donated to Headway South Bucks to help the charity continue its support for people who have suffered brain injuries and their families.

Visit www.hurleyregatta.co.uk for details.