Walkers help raise money to fight cancer at Braywick Park

Fundraisers were rewarded for their weekend trek by hauling a huge of sum of cash for charity.

About 50 people went around the Braywick running track in a relay walk, clocking up 21 miles combined over a six-and-a-half hour stint.

The money will go help the Myeloma UK, which is helping to find a cure for that condition - bone marrow cancer.

A mixture of people from the Reading Myeloma Support Group and members of Maidenhead Athletics Club took part at the event on Saturday, August 18.

An ex-chairman and president of the club, Peter Ison, who has myeloma, organised the fundraiser – and the walk brought in £2,800 to help find a cure.

“It will make quite a lot of difference, I think,” he said.

“It went really well. We are really pleased.”

He emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the disease as well as money, adding that myeloma is often confused with melanomas, a type of cancer which usually appears on the skin.

“People only know about it when they hear of someone who has got it,” Peter said.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/21RMSG to donate to a fundraiser Peter has set up.