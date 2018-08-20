SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 20
25 °C
Tue, 21
23 °C
Wed, 22
25 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Walkers help raise money to fight cancer at Braywick Park

    Fundraisers were rewarded for their weekend trek by hauling a huge of sum of cash for charity.

    About 50 people went around the Braywick running track in a relay walk, clocking up 21 miles combined over a six-and-a-half hour stint.

    The money will go help the Myeloma UK, which is helping to find a cure for that condition - bone marrow cancer.

     A mixture of people from the Reading Myeloma Support Group and members of Maidenhead Athletics Club took part at the event on Saturday, August 18.

    An ex-chairman and president of the club, Peter Ison, who has myeloma, organised the fundraiser – and the walk brought in £2,800 to help find a cure.

    “It will make quite a lot of difference, I think,” he said.

    “It went really well. We are really pleased.”

    He emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the disease as well as money, adding that myeloma is often confused with melanomas, a type of cancer which usually appears on the skin.

    “People only know about it when they hear of someone who has got it,” Peter said.

    Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/21RMSG to donate to a fundraiser Peter has set up.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved