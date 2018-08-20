Walkers help raise money to fight cancer at Braywick Park

03:00PM, Monday 20 August 2018
Fundraisers were rewarded for their weekend trek by hauling a huge of sum of cash for charity.
About 50 people went around the Braywick running track in a relay walk, clocking up 21 miles combined over a six-and-a-half hour stint.
The money will go help the Myeloma UK, which is helping to find a cure for that condition - bone marrow cancer.
A mixture of people from the Reading Myeloma Support Group and members of Maidenhead Athletics Club took part at the event on Saturday, August 18.
An ex-chairman and president of the club, Peter Ison, who has myeloma, organised the fundraiser – and the walk brought in £2,800 to help find a cure.
“It will make quite a lot of difference, I think,” he said.
“It went really well. We are really pleased.”
He emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the disease as well as money, adding that myeloma is often confused with melanomas, a type of cancer which usually appears on the skin.
“People only know about it when they hear of someone who has got it,” Peter said.
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/21RMSG to donate to a fundraiser Peter has set up.
