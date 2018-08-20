In pictures: Maidenhead at the Movies 2018

Thousands of people packed into Kidwells Park for a weekend of films.

Maidenhead at the Movies took place from Friday, August 17 until Sunday, August 19 in Kidwells Park, attracting a crowd ‘well into the thousands’.

Maidenhead Town Manager Steph James said the free event was a massive success and hoped it benefitted the town financially.

She said: “It went fantastically well. We had a huge turn-out, helped by the weather.

“It was a really lovely atmosphere, we’ve had some great feedback from people who went. “Hopefully it attracted people into the town and got them spending.”

The event screened a number of big-name movies, including Darkest Hour and hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Children were entertained by a funfair and early screenings of Peter Rabbit and Despicable Me 3.

Steph said that there was no surprise that the musical would attract the biggest crowds, and was impressed with how many turned out on each day, in which four films were screened.

“We knew the Greatest Showman would be a hit, we had 1,200 people watching that,” she said.

“We had a minimum of 500 people for each film. It was well into the thousands [in total].

“Even for the Darkest Hour, which is quite a niche film, we had 500 there.”

This year’s event also increased in popularity compared with last year, aided by the power of social media, with all donations going to Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club.

Steph said: “It has definitely been busier than last year because of all the extra publicity.