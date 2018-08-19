In pictures: Family fun at SportsAble

A day of family fun followed by a ‘not in Notting Hill’ event proved a great combination for SportsAble on Saturday.

The two events were organised to raise valuable funds for the charity, which aims to help change the lives of children and adults through disability sport.

A bouncy castle, a human fruit machine, hook-a-duck and delicious ice creams served by Pino Battista were just a few of the attractions visitors enjoyed when the gates opened.

Steel band Silver Sands created a carnival atmosphere and Slough band Kush, consisting of professional session singers, provided Reggae music.