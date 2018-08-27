Littlewick Show set to return on bank holiday Monday

A popular annual show is returning for its 84th event later this month.

The Littlewick Show will be held in Bottle Meadow, just off Bath Road in Knowl Hill, on bank holiday Monday.

Organised by the Littlewick Green Show Society, numerous attractions will be on offer including a dog show, vintage cars, a fun fair and a selection of jazz music.

The show’s purpose is to bring together farming, rural and other craft skills and give opportunities for charities to have fundraising stalls.

General Secretary Valerie Bosley said: “This will be our 84th Annual Show and we feel sure that it will be the best ever.

“It is the area’s largest one-day event and it includes attractions for the entire community.

“The organisers of the horticultural section feel proud of their exhibits, that range from giant sized vegetables, succulent fruits, and magnificent blooms.

“The rally of classic cars could have over 200 entries, with cars dating back to the early 1900’s.

“It offers something for everybody, whether young or young at heart. Please join us.” Since its inception in 1935, the Littlewick Show has grown from its origins as a village horse show to become one of the region’s largest agricultural events.

Tickets are £7 for adults, £3 for children under 16 and £4 for pensioners.

Family tickets are £18.

The event kicks off with the horse show at 8:30am.

Visit www.littlewickshow.co.uk for more information on show times and details on how to buy discounted family tickets.