Hurley Regatta to return this weekend

One of the area’s favourite water events is returning this weekend.

Hurley Regatta takes place on Saturday from Mill Lane, where a variety of water and land-based activities will take place, including canoe races and bath races.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £2 for children aged five to 15; under fives free. Proceeds will go to Headway Thames Valley.

Those participating in a water event do not need to buy a ticket.

Regatta chairman Martin Fry said: “We are hoping that the recent good weather continues.

“We have got events for people of all ages.

“There is fun and games like the bath race, as well as a raft building competition.

“We are expecting about 300 people, but it can be up to 500.”

To enter an event, visit www.hurleyregatta.co.uk/entryform

Visit headwaythamesvalley.org.uk/ for information on the charity.