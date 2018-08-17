Hurley Regatta to return this weekend

03:34PM, Friday 17 August 2018
One of the area’s favourite water events is returning this weekend.
Hurley Regatta takes place on Saturday from Mill Lane, where a variety of water and land-based activities will take place, including canoe races and bath races.
Tickets are £8 for adults, £2 for children aged five to 15; under fives free. Proceeds will go to Headway Thames Valley.
Those participating in a water event do not need to buy a ticket.
Regatta chairman Martin Fry said: “We are hoping that the recent good weather continues.
“We have got events for people of all ages.
“There is fun and games like the bath race, as well as a raft building competition.
“We are expecting about 300 people, but it can be up to 500.”
To enter an event, visit www.hurleyregatta.co.uk/entryform
Visit headwaythamesvalley.org.uk/ for information on the charity.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.
A two-year-old girl was assaulted on a train between Paddington and Slough on Thursday, July 12.