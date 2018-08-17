SITE INDEX

    • Hurley Regatta to return this weekend

    One of the area’s favourite water events is returning this weekend.

    Hurley Regatta takes place on Saturday from Mill Lane, where a variety of water and land-based activities will take place, including canoe races and bath races.

    Tickets are £8 for adults, £2 for children aged five to 15; under fives free. Proceeds will go to Headway Thames Valley.

    Those participating in a water event do not need to buy a ticket.

    Regatta chairman Martin Fry said: “We are hoping that the recent good weather continues.

    “We have got events for people of all ages.

    “There is fun and games like the bath race, as well as a raft building competition.

    “We are expecting about 300 people, but it can be up to 500.”

    To enter an event, visit www.hurleyregatta.co.uk/entryform

    Visit headwaythamesvalley.org.uk/ for information on the charity.

