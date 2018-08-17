In pictures: 133rd Thames Punting Club Regatta

A race along the River Thames saw thrills and spills as four clubs took part in some fast and furious punting.

About 150 competitors and spectators gathered on the stretch of the river by the Sounding Arch to watch the 133rd Thames Punting Club Regatta on Saturday.

The races, which are all over a half-mile stretch apart from the men’s championship which is three-quarters of a mile, pits two punts in a head-to-head match.

The two boats are separated by a line of buoys, and in close races the wash each boat creates rocks the other, creating some exciting and unpredictable competition.

There was plenty for the crowd to enjoy at the event, with a few competitors falling into the water and tight races.

Peter Williams of Thames Punting Club said: “The setting in Taplow is glorious, this is Maidenhead at its best.

“The setting with the railway bridge in the background and all the lovely trees along the river, it’s glorious.

“The atmosphere was good, there were some good close races with a bit of excitement and the spectators were cheering on their clubs or relatives.

“Considering the potential weather problems we did remarkably well, we hardly got rained on at all.

“We have got two new champions, and a few people fell in which makes the crowd happy.”