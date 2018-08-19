Pets Corner: Saskia and Sapphire at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

Saskia and Sapphire are two gorgeous young cats that have been waiting for their ‘furrever home’ for far too long.

They came into the care of Maidenhead Cat Rescue when they were young kittens and are now elegant young cats. Just over a year old, they have just had their booster vaccinations and are all ready to be welcomed into a loving home.

Saskia is a sleek black cat and her sister Sapphire is black and white.

They are well socialised, although Sapphire, the quieter of the two, remains a little nervous of strangers and will require a little more time to settle in to her new home.

Maidenhead Cat Rescue believes that a quiet home with no other cats or dogs and no very young children would be ideal (older children would be fine – a perfect opportunity for them to learn how to love and care for their pet).

If you are able to offer a forever home to Saskia and Sapphire, please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909 or on Facebook ‘Maidenhead Cat Rescue’.

We ask for a donation to cover vets fees and a home visit will be required.