Tenpin enthusiast may campaign for new bowling alley in Maidenhead

A tenpin bowling enthusiast is considering staging a campaign to build a new bowling alley in the town centre after the current one is demolished.

Tenpin Maidenhead, in Holmanleaze, will be razed and turned into a 105-space car park to supplement the loss of parking spaces once the 734-space Nicholsons Car Park is demolished in January 2020.

After the application for the new car park was approved by the council at a Maidenhead Development Management Panel on Wednesday, August 1, Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), who chaired the meeting, suggested that a new bowling alley could be built following phase two of Holmanleaze’s redevelopment, when it will be turned into a mix of housing and public spaces.

He said: “We recognise the fact that the Tenpin is a popular venue and I am sure that once the developers come there will be an opportunity for another vendor to come along and bid for that particular site.”

Jez Sams, who has been bowling for 25 years, spoke against the application at the meeting but is not hopeful that a solution will be found.

He said: “That would be brilliant if it could be done, but I am not holding out hope.

“To me, bowling is getting out of the house, meeting friends, having a swift half pint, and getting a little bit of exercise.

“I would love to get more involved in campaigning – I know I have the backing of the people I used to bowl with.”

The decision to demolish the bowling alley and replace it with a car park has been met with public outcry on the Advertiser’s Facebook page, with many complaining that young people in Maidenhead are running out of things to do.

On Facebook, Danii Allen said: “Everyone moans about kids walking around causing trouble, but yet they get rid of everything there is for them to do.”