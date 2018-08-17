Winners of Maidenhead Festival photography competition announced

Festival photography competition entries are ‘proof that Maidonians are out and about and appreciating their surroundings’.

The ‘Love Maidenhead’ competition was part of the Maidenhead Festival that was held on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

The winning entries, which include an action shot of Morris dancers, an autumnal scene by the riverside, and Cookham Lock in the snow, were announced this week.

The three categories each had a winner and runners-up. The winner of the professional category, Bruno Leao, won a £500 Seiko watch.

Andrew Scotland took first in the device category and won a meal for two at The Crown in Bray, and Liz Bailey was victorious in the under 16s and received a two-hour tutorial with Rod Bird from the Maidenhead Camera Club.

Maidenhead Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We wanted to showcase just how amazing Maidenhead is and instil a bit of pride in our town, and we haven’t been disappointed with the entries, receiving more than in any previous year. It’s made judging them all very difficult.”

Any entries received were shown on big screens next to the stage throughout the festival weekend with people also encouraged to take photos at the festival.

Since the competition closed on July 23, judges were busy choosing the winners.

The role of head judge went to Jodie Humphries, a Maidenhead Mum blogger and photographer, who is regularly seen taking snaps of the town and surrounding area.

Jodie said: “Wow, simply wow. The photographs entered into this year’s Maidenhead Festival photo competition have been fantastic.

“I was really chuffed to see that in all three categories we have seen photos from all seasons and all weathers, proof that Maidonians are out and about and appreciating their surroundings throughout the year, not just for a summertime photo competition.”