Claires Court pupils raise more than £10k in charity week

11:00AM, Sunday 19 August 2018
Pupil Sophie Billing with a representative from The Autism Group
An annual charity week at Claires Court raised more than £10,000.
Pupils from reception to sixth form all played their part in organising activities in March and this week the school announced they had raised £11,705.83.
A sponsored silence, pyjama day, toy sale, charity walks, smoothie sale, a boys versus girls netball match were just some of the ways children chose to get the money rolling in.
Benefitting causes include Reuben’s Fight, Rosie’s Rainbow Fund, SportsAble, The Link Foundation, The Autism Group, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, and Thames Valley Adventure Playground.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.