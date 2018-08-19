Claires Court pupils raise more than £10k in charity week

An annual charity week at Claires Court raised more than £10,000.

Pupils from reception to sixth form all played their part in organising activities in March and this week the school announced they had raised £11,705.83.

A sponsored silence, pyjama day, toy sale, charity walks, smoothie sale, a boys versus girls netball match were just some of the ways children chose to get the money rolling in.

Benefitting causes include Reuben’s Fight, Rosie’s Rainbow Fund, SportsAble, The Link Foundation, The Autism Group, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, and Thames Valley Adventure Playground.