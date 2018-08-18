Brother and sister ice dancers top the UK ranking

A brother and sister from the town are the best in the country in their ice dancing category.

Alexander Fairbridge, 14, and his sister Katarina, 12, who compete together, won all three dances in the Intermediate Dance cate-gory at IJS Sheffield on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4.

IJS Sheffield is the first competition of the 2018/19 ice dancing season and, because it is the first to introduce the new Intermediate category, the pair is now ranked number one in the country.

Alexander, who goes to Desborough College, and Katarina, a pupil at Newlands Girls’ School, are hoping to qualify for the national squad.

Their mother Elena said: “Skating is an incredibly difficult sport which demands lots of dedication, commitment not just from children but their parents too, waking up at four in the morning travelling to the rink to have practise before school.

“Alex and Katya train six days a week in the mornings and some evenings with about 13-and-a-half hours on ice and about five hours off-ice training per week.”