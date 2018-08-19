Entertainer Mad Dom takes act to Nicholsons Centre

A summer holiday children’s entertainment series continued this week in the Nicholsons Centre.

Tuesday saw the visit of comedy magician Mad Dom to the centre, who offered entertainment to shoppers and children.

It was part of the Terrific Tuesdays events running in the centre throughout August.

Children will be treated to puppets and a Punch and Judy show on Tuesday from 11:30am-3pm, before events come to an end a week later with a hula hooping workshop, taking place from 11:30am–2:30pm on August 28.

Jane Wright, manager of Nicholsons Shopping Centre, said: “So far, children visiting the centre have really enjoyed the shows and workshops organised.

“We still have some great entertainment and activities for them to get involved in and look forward to welcoming them back.”