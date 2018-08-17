Boulters Lock car park could be extended as Hindu centre appeal continues

05:00PM, Friday 17 August 2018
Land proposed for a Hindu community centre near Boulters Lock could instead become an extension to a car park.
Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) announced in a video on Facebook last week that a planning application for the
extension is due to go in.
Hindu Society of Maidenhead members hoped to build a centre on unused land ad>kern The Royal Borough offered to lease the land to the society on condition that they were able to obtain planning permission, but its application was turned down by the council after complaints from nearby residents. The Hindu Society is appealing the decision. In his Facebook video, posted to the Maidenhead Conservatives page, Cllr Dudley said the proposed extension would add 30 new spaces to Boulters Lock car park and will include CCTV. He said: “So, in terms of the beautiful riverside area here, we can put in more parking, which will be fantastic when the new footbridge opens to South Bucks, but also from the perspective of community groups like the Hindu Society.” Cllr Dudley reiterated the council’s offer to the Hindu Society of a site in St Cloud Way, which has been welcomed by Boulters Lock residents who oppose the centre being built at the car park. He said: “We can make sure that they have a wonderful new home where they can be an important part of our broad and fantastic community. “We have been able to make what we believe is a very attractive offer to the Hindu Society of Maidenhead, so they can have their own solely-for-their-use bespoke community facility there in the coming years.” He added it would be ‘a lovely unit which will be on the ground floor of one of the residential developments that we will be putting in there’. The Hindu Society’s president, Chander Mohan Malhotra, said he had not been told about the video before it was posted. “Of course it is out of order,” he said. “A lot of people [of the society] are away and we were going to have a meeting [about the St Cloud Way offer] and hopefully this coming week we are going to decide what we are going to do about this thing.” Cllr Dudley said the council was awaiting the Hindu Society’s response to the St Cloud Way offer and added: “The outcome of the planning appeal is irrelevant without a lease over the land.” A council spokesman said he had recorded the video in an individual capacity.
The Royal Borough offered to lease the land to the society on condition that they were able to obtain planning permission, but its application was turned down by the council after complaints from nearby residents.
The Hindu Society is appealing the decision.
In his Facebook video, posted to the Maidenhead Conservatives page, Cllr Dudley said the proposed extension would add 30 new spaces to Boulters Lock car park and will include CCTV.
He said: “So, in terms of the beautiful riverside area here, we can put in more parking, which will be fantastic when the new footbridge opens to South Bucks, but also from the perspective of community groups like the Hindu
Society.”
Cllr Dudley reiterated the council’s offer to the Hindu Society of a site in St Cloud Way, which has been welcomed by Boulters Lock residents who oppose the centre being built at the car park.
He said: “We can make sure that they have a wonderful new home where they can be an important part of our broad and fantastic community.
“We have been able to make what we believe is a very attractive offer to the Hindu Society of Maidenhead, so they can have their own solely-for-their-use bespoke community facility there in the coming years.”
He added it would be ‘a lovely unit which will be on the ground floor of one of the residential developments that we will be putting in there’.
The Hindu Society’s president, Chander Mohan Malhotra, said he had not been told about the video before it was posted.
“Of course it is out of order,” he said. “A lot of people [of the society] are away and we were going to have a meeting [about the St Cloud Way offer] and hopefully this coming week we are going to decide what we are going to do about this thing.”
Cllr Dudley said the council was awaiting the Hindu
Society’s response to the St Cloud Way offer and added: “The outcome of the planning appeal is irrelevant without a lease over the land.”
A council spokesman said he had recorded the video in an individual capacity.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.
A two-year-old girl was assaulted on a train between Paddington and Slough on Thursday, July 12.