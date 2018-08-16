New cafe aims to bring 'cool London vibe' to Maidenhead

A new cafe in Maidenhead aims to replicate a ‘cool London vibe’.

Strawberry Grove will occupy units 18-22 of Bridge Street and is set to open on Monday, September 17.

It is the second Strawberry Grove that husband and wife Stuart and Marta Downs will open after launching their first in Lane End between High Wycombe and Marlow in May 2013.

Stuart said: “The idea behind Strawberry Grove stems from when we lived in London and enjoyed all the vibrant independent food offerings available, but when we moved to the home counties we found that the high streets were considerably different, mainly populated by the same monotonous chains.

“We opened our cafe in Lane End with the aim of replicating that cool London vibe with great customer service and high quality food.”

Maidenhead Strawberry Grove is the next step for the couple who originally started out with their own cleaning business where they lived in Islington.

Stuart said: “The lesson learnt was you need to be passionate about your business and cleaning was tough to love. So we went into food as this was something a lot closer to our hearts.”

He added: “We’ve gradually built up a loyal following of customers over the past five years and now we are really pleased to be opening a much larger premises to Maidenhead, with extended opening hours and a bigger menu.”

Living in Beaconsfield, Marta will run the Maidenhead Strawberry Grove full-time while Stuart is head of development for a company specialising in golf course development and parkland construction.

Describing the pros and cons of owning a business, Stuart said: “The advantages are that everything is in your control and you can take it as far as your imagination allows.

“This also means that you can’t put the pen down at 5pm, the business is always there in the background and obviously if things go wrong then you personally are at risk.”

Find out more at www.strawberrygrove.co.uk