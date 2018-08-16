Driver hits out at 'unacceptable' state of repair of Nicholsons car park

The ‘unacceptable’ state of repair of a multi-storey car park has come under fire after large pieces of rubble fell from the ceiling.

Fist-sized chunks of stone and concrete fell from the ceiling of the Nicholsons Car Park and were noticed by a driver on the ground on Sunday.

The car park is set to be demolished in 2020 as part of the town centre redevelopment.

The driver who discovered the rubble, who asked not to be named, found it on the fifth floor of the car park on Sunday morning.

He said: “This is totally unacceptable, as a resident or even visitor of the town I expect to be able to safely park a vehicle and not have a block of rubble potentially hit my property or even myself or others.

“Things like this should never get to this state in the first place. Parking charges have again gone up, just like taxes, but things are not being improved or even maintained to an acceptable standard.”

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) said he believed surveyors would be called in to check and secure the car park, but expressed concerns with the state of repair of facilities across the borough.

He said: “It’s really quite shocking but it’s not surprising for Maidenhead these days.

“I would not have liked to be underneath it and I would not be happy if it landed on my car.”

A council spokesman said that appropriate work will be done if there is any immediate danger, but that there are no medium-to-long term plans for the car park.