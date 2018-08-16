AS IT HAPPENS: A-level results day 2018

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

3.39pm:

THE PIGGOTT SCHOOL, WARGRAVE: It was another successful day as the school obtained a 99 per cent pass rate with 60 per cent graded A*-B. A total of 83 per cent were at A*-C.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “This once again shows our school as a centre of excellence for academic, applied general and technical learning.

“I wish all our students the very best for their future and thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication and professionalism.”



2.31pm:

Click here to see all the pictures from today!

2.30pm:

LVS Ascot: Students at independent all-ability school LVS Ascot are celebrating 67.9 per cent of their pupils receiving A* - C grades today

Riley Thrower is one such student who achieved an A in graphics and a B in business studies.

He will be going on to complete an apprenticeship in corporate investment banking in London.

More than 10,000 people applied for the sponsored degree with Santander and Riley was one of a handful who made it through a seven-stage interview process to gain a place.

LVS Ascot principal Christine Cunniffe said: “The first year of results under the A-level reforms has proven to be, as expected, very difficult for students with a drop nationally in the overall pass rate and the proportion of students achieving grade C or above.

“We are delighted that despite this LVS Ascot’s proportion of A* results has risen, and that our students have stood up well in the face of a more demanding challenge”.

THE MARIST SCHOOL, SUNNINGHILL:The school has celebrated ‘record results’ this year with 97 per cent of pupils receiving A* - C grades.

When Olivia Anderson and Natasha May-Bowles opened their envelopes they found they had each received two A*s and one A grade.

Olivia will advance to study English at Royal Holloway and Natasha will study English Literature at Durham University.

Karl McCloskey, principal of The Marist School said, “I am immensely proud of the girls who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve their results and with 100% progressing to Higher Education, we can expect to hear continued great things from them in the future.”

2:24pm:

SLOUGH AND ETON SCHOOL: Students have worked 'extremely hard' to achieve a 73 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Students at the school have found vocational and academic success, with 98 per cent of A-Level students passing with A*-E grades, and many students have earning apprenticeships with top firms likes Deloitte and O2.

Religious studies, biology, physics, law and health and social care were particularly successful courses.

Headteacher Peter Collins said: "The students and staff have worked extremely hard to achieve these results and we are very proud of their successes.

"Parents have supported our students very well and the Slough and Eton community has much to celebrate today."

2.08pm:

READING BLUE COAT SCHOOL, SONNING: With an overall pass rate of 100 per cent, an A*-A grade percentage of 44.4 and a 93.8 per cent pass rate at A*-C, celebrations were in order.

Marjie Thorne, communications director at the school, said: “We are very proud of our results and of all the hard work from the staff.”

1.36pm:

WINDSOR FOREST COLLEGES GROUP: Stefan Dobrin and Mary Danquah already had unconditional offers in the bag but their hard work still paid off.

Stefan is set to study criminology and psychology at Southampton after he earned a C in psychology and B in sociology.

He said: “In the first year we all had fun but it got serious in the second year.”

Mary will study fine art at Hertfordshire. Speaking about her course choice she said: “It’s a way for me to express myself.”

Jessica Swain-Humphrey was thrilled with her A and two Bs that will see her study midwifery at Southampton.

She decided to re-start her A-levels after the first year of study so this day was a long time coming. She said: “It’s like ‘finally it’s done’ – you obsess over it for so long.”

Studying for a BTEC in an applied science extended diploma, Henna Khan got distinction star and two distinctions but hasn’t got a university place yet.

She said: “I’m going to call clearing and if that doesn’t work out I’m going to take a gap year.”

Speaking about her course experience, she said: “It went really well I thought It would be difficult but the teachers supported us a lot and we got through it.”

1.33pm:

WINDSOR BOYS' SCHOOL, WINDSOR: There was a celebratory feel as students opened their results with 85 per cent having achieved A*-C grades.

One of them was Jack Melton, who got two Bs and one C which will see him study television production at Bournemouth.

He said: “It was very hard. I suppose I didn’t work as hard when I was younger but then I started staying late until 6pm and made flash cards for everything.

“You get bad results but you use them as a booster to keep going.”

Headteacher Gavin Henderson said: “He’s what I’d call one of our superstars who works solidly throughout the year and then achieves beyond expectations.”

Head boy Jude Compton Stewart got three A*s and an A and will be going to Cambridge to study physics.

Off to Oxford are James Matthews who earned two A*s an A and a B, who will study history and politics, and Arun Sharma achieved two A* and two A grades and will study engineering.

1.30pm:

WINDSOR GIRLS' SCHOOL, WINDSOR: Breeha Mazhar, Elsa McCarthy and Hannah Jones were among the success stories as the school achieved a 72 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Breeha earned three As and will be studying English Literature at Oxford University.

Reflecting on the last two years of study, she said: “It’s been stressful, a lot of lows, a lot of highs and it just feels worth it now.”

Achieving A*,A,B, Elsa is going to Kings College London to study French and management and is looking forward to meeting new people.

Hannah achieved an A,A,B and will be studying biochemistry at Birmingham.

When asked what she was looking forward to at university, she said: “Living away from home and I do a lot of athletics and so competing at university level for athletics.”

1.29pm:

ST BERNARD’S CATHOLIC GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The hard work of St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School students was praised on A-level results day.

A total of 33.5 per cent of all grades were A* to A and 85.8 per cent were A* to C.

Almost 50 per cent of students gained three A* to B grades.

Head of sixth form Diana Seagrove said: “I am delighted for all our students. They have worked very hard and deserve the excellent results.

“Year 13 have been a credit to the school, not only in their academic results, but by how they have maintained the ethos of community spirit and service to others.”

Matthew Friend and Gabriel Rakowski both attained four A* grades. Matthew goes on to study Computer Science at University of Bristol while Gabriel will study Mathematics at Durham University.



1.27pm:

BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL, BURNHAM: Hard work paid off as the school celebrated its best ever set of A-level results.

Telemi Emmanual Aina is going to Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics, after gaining an A*and two A grades.

She said: “I’m very excited to be starting Oxford, it is somewhere I have always wanted to go and I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to know that hard work pays off.”

The year group achieved 69 per cent A* to B rate, and a 90 per cent A*to C rate, resulting in a 100 per cent pass rate.

Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said: “These results are an excellent example of the hard work and courage of students and teachers to challenge themselves every day and develop areas of weakness."

1.15pm:

ALTWOOD SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: One student was pleased that the rain didn’t prove to be the omen of the day as she picked up her A-level results.

Remy Dade, 18, achieved a B in psychology together with a distinction in business and a B for her EPQ project.

Remy will read psychology at Coventry University with a year abroad.

“A weight had been lifted when I found out I’d got into university this morning, but I wanted to make sure I had good results as well - it turned out to be good despite the rain,” she said.

Fellow student Beth Benton, 18, is going to Bath Spa University to study education studies. Her aim is to become a primary school teacher or a charity worker.

She said: “I really want to help people and have always worked with kids after helping at brownies for five years, so I thought it would be a good mix.”

Altwood achieved an A*-C pass rate of 64 per cent, with an overall pass rate of 95 per cent.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off. The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”



1.12pm:

NEWLANDS GIRLS' SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: There was no room for error at Newlands as the school recorded an outstanding 100 per cent pass rate, with 83 per cent achieving A*-C.

Rhiannon Millard, 18, took four A-levels, coming away with an A* and three As. She is now going on to study film and television production at the University of York.

“Since I was six I only wanted to do film and it’s the perfect university so its the dream getting in,” she said.

Fellow students Nasreen Hajmahmoud (A*,A , A), Izi Ciuse (A,B,B) and Emma Seymour (A,A,B), were proud of their results.

Nasreen is travelling to Kings College London to study biomedical science, while Izi and Emma are studying biology at the University of Birmingham.

Emma said: “I was so happy this morning to find out I got a place!”

12.52pm:

WESTGATE SCHOOL, CIPPENHAM:

The acting headteacher of The Westgate School said she is ‘exceptionally proud’ of her students for coping with a new ‘linear’ style of exams.

Sixth-formers sat exams at the end of their courses rather than subjects being split into modules.

But 97 per cent of students still achieved A* to E grades with 63.5 per cent of grades A* to C.

Georgia Maidwell, 18, proved to be one of the stand-out performers as she got two As in biology and psychology and a B in chemistry to seal at place at the University of Nottingham.

Acting headteacher Michelle Cooper said: “Well done to all our students for their tenacity and hard work and we wish all our students continued success in the future.”

12.42pm:

CLAIRES COURT: A total of 70 per cent of pupils gained A*-C grades.

Achievements included Tom Worthington, who took an A* in psychology and As in biology and chemistry and will now head to the University of Exeter to study biomedical science.

He said: “Claires Court has really helped me exceed my expectations since joining in Year 7.

“The school is so welcoming and whilst giving me the help and support I required, I had a level of independence along the way too.”

James Wilding, academic principal said: “Both staff and students have worked really hard over the past two years to adjust to the very considerable changes to the A-level examinations process and the very successful results we report today are a fitting tribute to both of their efforts.”

12.41pm:

UPTON COURT GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An Upton Court student spent the morning dancing around with his mum after he got accepted into Cambridge University.

Sulaiman Iqbal, 18, will study history at Jesus College, Cambridge after he got A*,A,A in history, maths and economics.

He said: "I tried to stay calm when I opened them but my mum was confident. When I opened it we were just screaming and dancing about.

"I was really nervous but quietly confident, and I knew I had a good insurance choice."

The final A*-C percentage is not yet finalised, but headteacher Mark Prichard was confident that the 'vast majority' of students got above a C.

12.39pm:

WEXHAM SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A successful pair of Wexham students are heading to Royal Holloway after achieving their target grades.

Amaan Ramzan will study history after getting A*,A*,C and Adani Lovin will take business studies after achieving A*,A,C.

Amaan said: "I didn't want to open the envelope at first but I needed to get it out of the way."

The school is yet to finalise its A*-C grades, but deputy head Adam Fletcher said the school was very happy after a successful year.

He said: "We are really pleased with our students' results, we've had a good improvement on our pass rate from last year."

12.38pm:

HERSCHEL GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The seven-year dream of one student was realised when he achieved a flawless four A*s.

Arjin Sanjay, 18, will be going to Jesus College, Oxford, to study physics.

He said: "It is amazing, it's what I have wanted for the last seven years, it was overwhelming.

"The only way I can describe it is just shock."

The students at Herschel Grammar achieved 85 per cent A*-C, with nearly one third getting only As and A*s, which is roughly the same as last year's results.

Headteacher Jo Rockall said she was 'very happy' with the grades considering the tougher specification this year.

12.35pm:

COX GREEN SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: Celebrations were in order as 33 per cent of the Highfield Lane school year 13 pupils’ grades came in at A*-A.

A total of 54 per cent of grades were A* - B.

One of the outstanding achievers – among 11 specifically name checked by headteacher Frances Walsh – was 18-year-old Joe Burridge.

“I’m so pleased,” he said.

“I feel like it’s cocky to say yes (I was expecting it) – sort of. I was hopeful.”

He plans to go to the University of Birmingham to study maths.

Ms Walsh said she was ‘so proud of all our Year 13 students’.

12.06pm:

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A career saving lives awaits one Baylis Court School student who excelled in her A-levels.

Zaynab Irfan, 18, from Colnbrook will study medicine at St George’s, University of London, after achieving an A* in biology, A in chemistry and B in history.

She said: “It’s going to be a tough seven years but I love the fact that you are always learning and helping to save lives.”

Fellow sixth-former Amy O’Rien can now look forward to spending a year learning abroad after she was accepted onto her politics and Spanish degree course at the University of Manchester.

Students at the school in Gloucester Avenue achieved 100 per cent A* to E grades with 88 per cent A* to C.

Principal Ray Hinds said: “‘These results are another example of the benefits of the stimulating learning environment provided by our staff in which our students blossom, and thrive and where their distinct qualities are developed until each one is ready for the challenges of adult life.”

12.06pm:

ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The head of St Joseph’s Catholic High School has said she is ‘thrilled’ with this year’s A-level results.

A total of 16 per cent of students achieved A* to A grades, while 43 per cent of students gained A* to B grades, up five per cent from last year.

A total of 72 per cent of students got A* to C.

Head of school Louise Baker said: “Once again we are thrilled to see our A-level results increasing. We are so proud of our student’s success and the hard work they and the staff have put into these incredibly tough qualifications.”

12.02pm:

LANGLEY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, LANGLEY: Students celebrated an ‘excellent set of results’ at Langley Grammar School.

A total of 35 per cent of students got A* to A grades, compared to 71 per cent A* to B, 89 per cent A* to C and 99 per cent A* to E.

Jarnail Atwal, 18, from Wood Close, Iver, studied maths, further maths, history and economics and got 3A*s and one A.

He will go on to Christchurch College, Oxford University to study PPE.

Headteacher John Constable said: “This is another excellent set of results. There is no doubt that the reformed A-levels are more demanding but out students have certainly risen to the challenge and we are very proud of them.”

12.01pm:

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: A total of 60 per cent of pupils celebrated achieving A*-C grades.

A quarter of students gained A*-B and 10 per cent achieved A*-A in their A-levels.

One included 18-year-old Fraser Miller, who attained an A* in art and design – despite being the only student on the course. He acknowledged the efforts of the head of art and design, Claire Rhodes, who said he had been known for his aptitude since he was in year nine.

“It wasn’t too bad, because of miss," he said.

“There was a lot of independent work but I think it was alright.

“Loads of painting – hours and hours.

“It’s paid off.”

He aims to head to Bucks New University for a foundation year before taking on Fine Art at Nottingham Trent.

Principal Paul Frazer said: “They have been a wonderful cohort of young people and it has been a privilege to work with them over the last two years.”

11.54am:

LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: Staff were ‘delighted’ with students' results, with one in five grades at A* to A and 40 per cent of grades at A* to B and 61 per cent at A* to C.

Two students who were particularly pleased with their results were Ramsha Syeda and Michal Ignas, who each got three A*s.

Ramsha will go on to study dentistry at King’s College London, and Michal will be reading mathematics with financial mathematics at the University of Manchester.

Alison Lusuardi, the headteacher, said: “Given the lack of certainty surrounding results, we are delighted that so many of our students have achieved what they need to fulfil their hopes and ambitions.”

11.49am:

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: A student overcame a difficult year through illness to achieve outstanding A-level results.

Hannah Turner, 18, achieved 2 A*s and an A, taking her to the University of Bristol to study vet nursing and biomedical science.

Hannah said: “I’m over the moon completely, it wasn’t expected at all. I was ill for a couple of months just before my exams, so my expectations dropped. I got there in the end."

Furze Platt achieved a record A*-A result of 33 per cent. A total of 78 per cent got A*-C with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent.



11.44am:

ST GEORGE'S, ASCOT: The 'engaging, confident and capable' girls at the independent school achieved an 87 per cent A*-C pass rate, with 35 per cent graded A*-A.

Top performer was Renata Aynetdinova, who received a A* and four As, along with an A* in her Extended Project Qualification. She will be heading to University College London to read medicine.

Headteacher Liz Hewer said: “These engaging, confident and capable girls have worked very hard over the past two years, supported by our committed staff, to produce an impressive set of A Level results."

10.36am:

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: The headteachers are 'extremely proud' of the students at the school.

Ithad a 81 per cent pass rate for A*-C.

Richard Pilgrim and Martyn Parker, Co-Headteachers, said, “We are extremely proud that the hard work of students, teaching and associate staff has produced some of the best results we have ever had.

"This is particularly significant against the backdrop of tougher qualifications and real terms funding cuts of 20% in school sixth forms. The number of A-Levels being awarded at the highest grades of A*, A and B was up 4% on last year at 62.5%.

"We would like to pass on our warmest congratulations to all our students as they embark on the next stage of their life after Charters.”

10.29am:

George Roberts has found his way to Upton Court Grammar School...somehow

After getting locked out of one building, locked in another, and told off by a builder, I made it to the sixth formers at Upton Court Grammar in Slough.



A*-C also TBC but head Mark Pritchard says with confidence that the ‘vast majority’ got higher than a C. pic.twitter.com/frsncdcoQ6 — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 16 August 2018

10.17am:

David Lee is enjoying his road trip around Slough

97% of Beechwood School students pinged A*-E grades with 73% achieving A*-C. A doff of the cap to you all! — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 16, 2018

10:12am:

Kieran Bell is now at Newlands Girls School

Newlands Girls school in Maidenhead achieved a 100% pass rate, with 83% achieving a*-c. @MaidenheadAds. #ALevelsResultsDay2018 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 16, 2018

10.00am:

Altwood C of E School saw a pass rate of 95 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “Following our Good Ofsted grading last October these results continue to illustrate the school’s focus on academic achievement.

"We are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it is a credit to them and the talented staff at Altwood.

"I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

9.50am: David Lee is now at Baylis Court School Pit stop number two: Baylis Court School. It’s an 100% A*-E rating and 18% A*-A for the girls’ secondary school. pic.twitter.com/nHMNYOp3Dr — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 16 August 2018

9.51am:

Windsor Girls' School has achieved a 72 per cent A*-C pass rate, with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

A total of 46 per cent of A*-B grades were achieved.

Nearly all students will be progressing to university or taking up an apprenticeship.

9.41am:

Well done to all the students at Atlwood

A Level success and smiles for Remy Dade as she now prepares to read Psychology at Coventry. A great summer which has included being part of the expedition to Peru. @MaidenheadAds @sloughobserver @ExpressSeries @GraceW_BM pic.twitter.com/LkG4YUFvjx — Altwood CofE School (@AltwoodSchool) 16 August 2018

9.37am:

9.33am:

Georgina Bishop has now moved onto Windsor Boys School

Was great to meet some of the students at Windsor Boys School - a great set of results similar to last year - 31% of pupils achieved A*-A, 60% got A*-B, 85% got A*-C, with 99% getting A*-E — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 16 August 2018

And Will Taylor is at Cox Green School in Maidenhead

At Cox Green School, 33 per cent of students got A* - A in their A-Levels. Head Ms Walsh says she is ‘so proud’ @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/cZEhBmxRGl — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 16 August 2018

9.24am:

David Lee is at The Westgate School in Cippenham

First stop is The Westgate School in Cippenham. 97% of students gained A*-E grades with 63.5% at A*-C. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 16 August 2018

9.07am:

James Hockaday has now moved onto Langley Grammar School

Here at Langley Grammar School. Good results which are comparable to last year. 35% of students got A* to A, 71% A*-B, 89% A*-C and 99% A*-E. pic.twitter.com/LgLuuypQrU — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 16 August 2018

9.05am:

Our new reporter Kieran Bell is at Furze Platt Senior school

Furze Platt Senior School has achieved its record A*-A result at 33%, with 78% passing at A-C. The overall pass rate here is 98%. Massive well done. @MaidenheadAds — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) 16 August 2018

8.59am:

8.57am:

Chief reporter Will Taylor has the results for Desborough College in Maidenhead.

At Desborough College, 60 per cent of students have gained an A* - C. Principal Paul Frazer says the majority ‘met or exceeded expectations’ @MaidenheadAds — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 16 August 2018

8.55am:

Reporter George Roberts is at Herschel Grammar School in Slough.

Just arrived at Herschel Grammar School in Slough for a level results day.



85% got A*-C, roughly the same as last year. ‍‍



Head teacher Jo Rockall is ‘very happy’ considering this year’s tougher specification. pic.twitter.com/RRz2wyCeOX — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 16 August 2018

8.49am:

Reporter James Hockaday is at Langley Academy

Here at @LangleyAcademy speaking to students about their A-level results. Lots of smiles all around. pic.twitter.com/akD02kWdwc — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 16 August 2018

Jessica Swan Gonzalez, 18, is Stile Road, Langley got AAC in Geography, Spanish and Chemistry. “I didn’t really have high hopes. I was expecting BCD, I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment. I’m really happy.”

8.47am:

Reporter Georgina Bishop is at Windsor Girls School

The results are in for Windsor Girls School...

72% of students achieved A* - C and 46% achieved A* - B — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 16 August 2018

8.37am:

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An 'absolutely excellent outcome' is being celebrated at the school after it achieved a 73 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Overall, students secured a 97 per cent A*-E pass rate.

In a statement, the school in Long Readings Lane said: "This impressive performance is due to the hard work, commitment and determination of students and members of staff, and, of course, the excellent support provided by parents and families.

"There is a great deal to celebrate this summer and we are exceptionally proud of the Year 13 of Beechwood School who achieved so much and who have truly excellent futures ahead of them."

8.32am:

The first results are already starting to trickle in.

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL: The independent school in Ascot saw nearly nine out of 10 students (89 per cent) achieve all A*-C grades, with over two third (70 per cent) gaining all A*-B.

The results mark a significant improvement on last year, with 32 per cent of students achieving A*-A.

8.12am: Remember if you don't get the grades you need you can always go through clearing.

Clearing is how unis and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses. It's an ideal way for you to find another course. You find courses (with vacancies) that interest you, and contact universities or colleges directly, to see if they will offer you a place.

See https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/what-clearing for more information.

8.10am: Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!