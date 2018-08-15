Televised game can be 'celebration of Maidenhead' says Magpies chief executive

Fans are being urged to turn Maidenhead United’s next home game into a ‘celebration of the town’.

The Magpies’ league fixture with Maidstone United on Saturday, August 25 will see the return of the BT Sport cameras to York Road, with the game being televised across the country.

The club has teamed up with Enjoy Maidenhead and the Royal Borough to offer supporters who shop in the town centre discounted entry for the match.

Chief executive Jon Adams is hoping the fixture will attract newcomers to the ground as Alan Devonshire’s side go in search of their first home win of the season.

He said: “We want to make the game on the 25th a celebration of Maidenhead and we’d really like to encourage people who haven’t previously experienced Maidenhead United to come down to a game.

“This match gives us a great opportunity to not just publicise the club but also publicise the town.”

As the club embarks on its second season in the National League, efforts are continually being made to increase the ever-growing fan base.

Average crowds have more than quadrupled in four seasons, with gates rising from 303 to almost 1,500 for the club’s debut at the top of the non-league pyramid in 2017/18.

But Jon told the Advertiser the club is equally focused on progressing off the pitch and increasing its links within the community.

Over the past season it has established projects including an academy structure at the Berkshire College of Agriculture and a soccer school with the Stand Out for Autism charity.

The club is also in discussions with girls’ and boys’ teams across the borough with the aim of them playing under the name of Maidenhead United FC.

Jon added: “It’s important that we continue to feel connected and more connected with people living in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.

“It’s not just about football, it’s about how we as a football club can influence and engage with people on a wider range of issues and provide them with an opportunity to be socially engaged, healthy and active.”