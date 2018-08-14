Maidenhead Town Football Club nets £1000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

Amateur footballers will be able to train and play on state-of-the-art pitches following a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Maidenhead Town Football Club received £1,000 from the Advertiser’s owner as part of its latest round of donations in July.

The money will be used to help the club hold weekly training sessions at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

The first team, which competes in Division One of the Thames Valley Premier League (TVPL), will also stage their home fixtures at the venue, which boasts the same playing surface as Wembley.

Jeff Beck, chairman at Maidenhead Town, said: “One of the biggest things we’ve always tried to do is make sure the boys pay as little as possible to play football.

“The two key benefits from this grant are that it will allow us to partly subsidise the money needed to play at Bisham and help us to switch our training facility.”

The club, which was founded in 2004, also has a reserve side which plays in the TVPL Division 2 and an A team which tries to bridge the gap between youth and men’s football.

A partnership has been set up with Maidenhead Boys & Girls Football Club with the aim of funneling more young talent into Saturday football.

Jeff added: “All three teams train together so the idea is to have all the under 18s training with the first team, so having Bisham will be really beneficial to us.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank the committee on the Louis Baylis Trust for considering our application.

“It’s a wonderful thing that has happened.”

Visit www.maidenheadtownfc.co.uk for more details.