Council 'liaising with police' over travellers on Town Moor

The Royal Borough has said it is liaising with police after a group of travellers pitched up in Maidenhead.

The travellers have set up on the Town Moor, in Blackamoor Lane, just outside Maidenhead town centre.

The council, which owns the land, began receiving reports from residents yesterday (Monday) about their arrival.

A council spokesman said: “We are undertaking our usual actions and liaising with the police on this matter.”