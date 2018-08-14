SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 14
23 °C
Wed, 15
24 °C
Thu, 16
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Council 'liaising with police' over travellers on Town Moor

    The Royal Borough has said it is liaising with police after a group of travellers pitched up in Maidenhead.

    The travellers have set up on the Town Moor, in Blackamoor Lane, just outside Maidenhead town centre.

    The council, which owns the land, began receiving reports from residents yesterday (Monday) about their arrival.

    A council spokesman said: “We are undertaking our usual actions and liaising with the police on this matter.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved