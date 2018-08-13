Police treating death at Furze Platt property as 'unexplained but not suspicious'

09:39AM, Monday 13 August 2018
Police are treating the death of a man in Furze Platt as ‘unexplained’.
Officers were called to a property in Courthouse Road by ambulance crews at 5.15pm on Thursday.
A male was unresponsive but passed away at the scene.
The man’s next of kin have been informed and a file will now be prepared by the Berkshire Coroner.
A police spokesman said his death is ‘not believed to be suspicious’.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A widow of a 'deeply loved' motorcyclist from Cookham who died following a collision on the M4 last week has paid tribute to her husband.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.