Police treating death at Furze Platt property as 'unexplained but not suspicious'

Police are treating the death of a man in Furze Platt as ‘unexplained’.

Officers were called to a property in Courthouse Road by ambulance crews at 5.15pm on Thursday.

A male was unresponsive but passed away at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and a file will now be prepared by the Berkshire Coroner.

A police spokesman said his death is ‘not believed to be suspicious’.