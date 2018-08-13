SITE INDEX

    • Police treating death at Furze Platt property as 'unexplained but not suspicious'

    Police are treating the death of a man in Furze Platt as ‘unexplained’.

    Officers were called to a property in Courthouse Road by ambulance crews at 5.15pm on Thursday.

    A male was unresponsive but passed away at the scene.

    The man’s next of kin have been informed and a file will now be prepared by the Berkshire Coroner.

    A police spokesman said his death is ‘not believed to be suspicious’.

