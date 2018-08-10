Full line-up announced for Maidenhead at the Movies

04:00PM, Friday 10 August 2018
A free outdoor film screening event will return to the town later this month.
‘Maidenhead at the Movies’ takes place in Kidwells Park from Friday 17 August until Sunday 19 August.
Each day, four films will be shown with a funfair and catering on site.
Films begin at 11am on each of the days, with the final screening starting at 7:30pm.
This is an alcohol-free event with seats provided alongside a £1 donation for Thames Rotary Club.
Maidenhead Town Manager Steph James said: “Everyone can come along, bring a chair and a picnic and watch three days of free films!
“In the summer holidays it is always expensive for parents, so come and enjoy the sunshine – fingers crossed! The screen is fully waterproof.”
The full line up as follows:
Friday, August 17
11am – Peter Rabbit
1.30pm – Wonder
4.30pm – Despicable Me 3
7.30pm – Casablanca
Saturday, August 18
11am – coco
1.30pm – Paddington 2
4.30pm – Spider-Man:Homecoming
7.30pm – The Greatest Showman
Sunday, August 19
11am – Ferdinand
1.30pm – Moana
4.30pm – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
7.30pm – Darkest Hour
For films and showing times, visit http://www.enjoymaidenhead.com/
