Brett Foundation providing school uniforms ahead of new term

A charity founder providing school uniforms for families who can’t afford them has said parents are expected to pay ‘huge sums all in one go’ for their children’s clothes.

Sue Brett, founder of The Brett Foundation, is one of just five volunteers helping vulnerable families afford basic amenities in Maidenhead.

She started out in 2014, helping just two or three families, but now has up to 40 who need support.

The foundation’s work, which is funded through donations, includes providing them with housing essentials and uniform for their children, which they would otherwise be unable to afford.

Sue said: “It is so difficult to come up with money at this time of year; you’ve got bills going out because children are on holiday.

“It’s a huge sum all in one go. Children grow so quickly – clothes at the beginning of August may not fit them at the end of August.”

