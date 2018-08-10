Pets Corner: Angie at CLAWS

Angie is about 12 months old, a tiny little tot with a BIG personality.

She thinks nothing of squaring up to cats twice her size.

We think this behaviour stems from when she lived in a house with 14 other cats – unneutered, interbred and unsocialised – so quickly had to learn to stand her corner.

We were surprised how quickly she allowed us to handle her and her personality soon started to emerge. She is very chatty.

We are hopeful that with a few months’ peace and quiet and help from her carer Angie she will be ready for adoption.

She will make an engaging and lively companion.

For more information please contact Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.