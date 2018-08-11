Maidenhead Town Show set to return in September

Country will meet town as an annual event returns next month.

The annual Maidenhead Town Show begins on Saturday, September 15, celebrating local creativity and holding competitions including the biggest vegetable.

Organised by Craft Coop, it will take place outside the library and on the town hall lawn in St Ives Road.

The event brings elements of a typical country show to the town centre.

Other attractions include a dog competition, sewing, crafts and entertainment.

Competition entry forms can be picked up in the library, town hall or Craft Coop in the Nicholsons Centre.

PR director Emma Simmonds said: “It’s a great way to celebrate local creativity and bring the community together for an overall day of fun.”

Potential entrants are encouraged to start work on their creations early.

Visit www.craftcoop.co.uk/ the-maidenhead-show.html for more details.