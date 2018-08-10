SITE INDEX

    • Punting championships to return to the Thames this weekend

    One of the country’s oldest sports returns to Maidenhead this weekend when the annual Punting Championships take place.

    Entrants will get the chance to show off their punting skills on the River Thames this Sunday between 10.30am and 4.30pm, just downstream of Maidenhead railway bridge.

    Competitors punt to the upstream poles before facing the stern of the boat and punting in the opposite direction. The winner is the first to pass the starting poles.

    This is the 133rd event to take place since its formation in 1885.

    Peter Williams, from the race organisers, said: “People take it very seriously; the Maidenhead course is unique as it is a much longer distance – you have to be able to steer for a start.”

