Charity Re:charge R&R serving free lunches to families over summer holidays

Family support charity Re:charge R&R is providing an additional service this summer holiday.

As well as offering a place for families to socialise and advice to parents on a multitude of issues, the charity is also serving up a free lunch at one of its weekly sessions.

Tuesday sessions for families with small children and those in primary school are held between 10am-2pm at Larchfield Community Centre with lunch at 12.15pm. The food is provided by Maidenhead Foodshare.

Hannah Lucas, Re:charge R&R founder and family and child support manager, said: “We love to embrace people and make them feel wanted, accepted and part of Maidenhead and what’s going on in Maidenhead.”

To find out more about the charity and the sessions available go to www.rechargerandr.org.uk