Adult Dyslexia Centre receives £1,500 from Louis Baylis Trust

A charity dedicated to providing vital services for adults affected by dyslexia has received a £1,500 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Adult Dyslexia Centre aims to enable adults to reach their full potential and increase awareness of the implications of dyslexia in educational and employment settings.

Chairman of trustees and co-founder of the centre Debbie Farnfield said: “My ethos when setting the centre up was that no one should have a barrier to the centre because of the lack of finances, we wanted to make it an open door.”

Last month the centre celebrated 15 years as a charity, an occasion marked by a combined annual general meeting and summer social.

Held on July 17, the Royal Borough Mayor, Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) spoke positively to the group about his own dyslexia.

He said: “Dyslexia is not something that goes away but you can work with it. Dyslexic people have to work hard to achieve.”

Cllr Lion first met Debbie some years ago when he attended an English class for adults with dyslexia that she tutored at East Berkshire College.

Debbie said: “He described his difficulties at school but also the successes in his life, describing himself as good practically and visually and with having great determination.

“He encouraged the dyslexic adults in the group to try their best and work with their strengths.”

September is a significant month for the centre which will welcome a new manager, Henri Court, and move from its premises in Denmark Street to Braywick Heath Nurseries.

Debbie said: “The centre is looking forward to continuing to offer expert advice, guidance and services to adults with dyslexia and to develop a positive awareness of dyslexia in the wider community and businesses.

“We would also like to thank the Baylis Trust for its continuing support. This year the Trust has given us a much needed £1,500 to help us set up in our new premises.”

For more information contact Debbie at debbie@ adc.org.uk or visit the charity’s website www.adc.org.uk