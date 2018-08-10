Timbertown to return for August bank holiday — but without traditional bonfire

Timbertown organisers have been forced to scrap the tradition of a bonfire from this summer’s event following advice from Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Every August bank holiday children build huts from scrap timber which are normally burnt in a bonfire at the end of the four days of making and activities, but not this year.

After consultation with senior management at Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service it became apparent that it would not be safe to have a bonfire given the dry conditions.

The huts built by the children are normally made using wooden pallets but with the usual means of disposing them out of the question, the organising committee have been forced to re-think the event.

A spokesman said: “At a recent meeting, the organisers – many of whom have run Timbertown for many years and overcome many challenges along the way – decided not to disappoint the many children and parents who have booked.

“Reluctantly, they chose to reduce the building and painting programme from two days to one. The Australian bush camp will use less timber, combined with other materials which can be easily dismantled or recycled.”

In July about 300 children were enrolled to take part in the event that was meant to run from Saturday-Tuesday (August 25-28) on the Town Moor, Blackmoor Lane.

The spokesman added: “The organisers hope that children and parents will understand how hard this decision has been, and will agree that three days of fun are better than none.”

As the building and painting programme will now only run for one day, the event will draw to a close on Monday.

All three days will commence at 11am and finish at 4pm with Saturday for building, painting and decorating, Sunday will include sports, games and entertainment and Monday is a final day of games, picnic, fancy dress and finale.

For children who would like the opportunity to get involved in the ‘Down-Under’ event, there is still a chance.

Organisers are looking for more adult volunteers and those that do help are able to bring their own children with them to participate.

No experience of construction is necessary but volunteers would benefit from having an enjoyment of the outdoors and creative pursuits as well as a strong sense of team work and enthusiasm for safe and fun activity.

The charitable organisation is also looking for donations of coloured paper and large pieces of white cardboard which can be used for decorating the huts.

To find out more about the event go to www.timbertown.org.uk/page4.html and to volunteer or donate craft materials, email timber.town@yahoo.co.uk