Flowers snatched from headstones in Braywick Cemetery

A widower has been left bemused after flowers he left for his wife and relatives’ graves were snatched from their headstones.

Chris Milsom, 60, had been taking care of the plants he used to decorate the graves of his wife Yasmin, mother Ruth and father-in-law Mahmoud Sabri at Braywick Cemetery.

But on Monday, July 30, he arrived to water the plants only to discover they had been stolen.

“Who would stoop to such low practices?” the computer consultant from Maidenhead said.

“I can’t get my head around it.”

Each grave had a pot in front of it. One contained orange flowers for his father-in-law – an Iraq-born artist whose grave says he was the ‘founder of quantum realism art’ – and red-white and yellow flowers for his mother and wife, respectively.

He had tended to them on Saturday evening so he believed they had gone missing on Sunday, July 29.

Chris has reported the incident to police. He has been told that ‘there appear to be no lines of enquiry for us to follow’ but he hoped officers would consider patrolling the cemetery more. The flowers were not expensive.

He has previously had a chrome lantern he placed on his mother’s grave go missing three years ago.

In 2016, a VW camper van plant pot was stolen from the grave of a teenager and in 2014 an angel statue was taken.

A spokesman for the council, which maintains the Braywick Road graveyard, said: “We’re sorry to hear about this theft and it’s sad to see the lack of respect for the cemetery which is a private place where families and friends can remember those who have passed.

“The council works hard to balance the security and respect the privacy of those people visiting the cemetery.”