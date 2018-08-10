Council leader says Royal Borough awaits Brexit impact assessments from Government

No plans for a possible no-deal Brexit have been made by the Royal Borough.

Council assessments on the impact of Brexit made national headlines last week when it emerged some local authorities were determining how the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union will affect their areas.

But council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said he was instead waiting for more information.

“The Government is going to release something in the region of 70 impact assessments,” the Brexit supporter said.

“We will look for the commentary in those impact assessments.”

He added that he could understand why councils with facilities such as ports would want to assess how those would be affected by Brexit.

Last week, the chairman of Maidenhead Conservatives, Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), praised Mrs May’s plan to strike a deal with the EU.

The chairman of the Local Government Association’s Brexit taskforce, Essex councillor Kevin Bentley, said Brexit will be ‘judged as a success or failure by localities’ and would have a ‘significant impact on local government’.

Speaking of other councils’ Brexit impact assessments, he said: “Councils up and down the country are taking a lead on preparations for Brexit because our residents and our local businesses expect us to be ready.

“These documents represent councils preparing for what the practical implications of a Brexit negotiation may be.”

But Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor), the Royal Borough’s opposition leader, said: “I don’t think you can prepare for Brexit to be quite honest.

“You just don’t know what’s happening anymore.”