Dog owner left 'devastated' after pet's ashes are stolen

A mourning dog owner feels she has been robbed of closure after her pet’s ashes were stolen.

Laura Peskin, of Orchard Drive, had to put down Matty, an 11-year-old Lhasa Apso, due to illness.

But her grief was made worse when she found out that the van containing his ashes, along with the ashes of several other animals, had been stolen.

The van, belonging to Lime Kiln Crematorium, was stolen from outside the driver’s home in Gloucester, where the crematorium is based, in the early hours of Thursday, July 26.

Laura said: “I am devastated because I haven’t got closure, now it’s brought the whole thing back to me and I know other owners are hurting as well.”

Matty was put down at the Hall Place vet in Pinkneys Green.

Tessa Drew, practice manager at the vet, added it had not had any issues with the crematorium in 25 years, and that the practice will continue to deal with them.

Lime Kiln Crematorium did not comment by the time the Advertiser went to print.