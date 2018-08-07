Maidenhead students take part in Pathways to Property summer school

Sustainability, regeneration and housing are all themes students have been learning about at the Pathways to Property Summer School.

Pupils from Desborough College, Cox Green School and Burnham Grammar School have taken part in the summer school which runs from Monday, July 23 to Thursday, July 26 at the University of Reading Whiteknights campus.

On Wednesday, July 25, students were split into groups and were given hypothetical scenario exercises based around the development of the Madejski Stadium in Reading.

Aom Butreewong, 17, from Cox Green School said: “I recently watched a TED talk which opened up the Real Estate world to me. When the email about the programme was sent to my school, I instantly applied and I’m really glad I did. I’m interested in property investment.”

Taaibah Ameen, 19, from Burnham Grammar School said: “My Dad does a bit of work in the property sector so it is of interest to me. I thought it would be a good opportunity to come and speak to industry experts.”

The programme is run by the Reading Real Estate Foundation based at Henley Business School.