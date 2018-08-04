Pupils build relationships and confidence at fun activity camp

Building relationships and developing skills were the aims of a summer activity camp for children in the Royal Borough last week.

The event at Altwood School was run by the borough, Achieving for Children and the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership. It was sponsored by The Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation. The three-day programme was held from Wednesday to Friday (July 25-27) and 90 specially selected year five and six pupils took part for free.

The aim was to help children build up their confidence, learn to deal with friendships breaking down and voice their concerns about moving on to secondary school.

Activities included mountain biking, street dance, a fitness circuit, a climbing wall as well as confidence and team building challenges. There was also a reward scheme based on values with a prize-giving ceremony held each day atatended by parents and family members.

Cllr Natasha Airey, lead member for children’s services for the Royal Borough, said: “Over the three days the pupils benefited from high quality sporting activities promoting healthy lifestyles, which aim to improve their personal development skills, self-confidence, determination, and willingness to try something new.”