Recruitment company picks SportsAble as charity partner

11:00AM, Saturday 04 August 2018
SportsAble has been selected as official charity partner of a Slough recruitment agency.
The Advertiser reported in May that Vanta Staffing was on the lookout for a new partner and, when Chris Cordrey, SportsAble’s corporate fund-raising manager, read about it he immediately invited Vanta managing director Glynne Dyer to visit the charity and see what it does.
“SportsAble stood out to me as being a really unique local charity,” said Glynne. “Providing sports, activities and facilities to people with disabilities is incredible and I am so pleased that Vanta Staffing will be supporting the work they do.”
Chris said: “I was confident that if Glynne came to experience it for himself he would be bowled over – as most people are.
“We are so grateful for their support and excited about working together in the coming months.”
