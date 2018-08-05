International election monitor gives talk to Soroptimists

An international election monitor who has worked in Sierra Leone and Turkey gave a talk at a Soroptimist International meeting.

Soroptimist International’s Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead group met at Fredrick’s Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road on Wednesday, July 18. The group was given a talk by Alison Sutherland, who discussed her experience working as an election monitor overseas.

Last month, the group, which meets at least once a month, enjoyed a fundraising summer garden party at the home of one of its members in Windsor.

This month the group will take a trip to Savill Garden in Windsor.

Soroptimist International is a group of about 80,000 women based across the country.

The members work on projects to improve the lives of women both nationally and across the world.