International election monitor gives talk to Soroptimists

11:00AM, Sunday 05 August 2018
An international election monitor who has worked in Sierra Leone and Turkey gave a talk at a Soroptimist International meeting.
Soroptimist International’s Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead group met at Fredrick’s Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road on Wednesday, July 18. The group was given a talk by Alison Sutherland, who discussed her experience working as an election monitor overseas.
Last month, the group, which meets at least once a month, enjoyed a fundraising summer garden party at the home of one of its members in Windsor.
This month the group will take a trip to Savill Garden in Windsor.
Soroptimist International is a group of about 80,000 women based across the country.
The members work on projects to improve the lives of women both nationally and across the world.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
Pick your favourite from our longlist of more than 30 nominees.