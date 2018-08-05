Pets Corner: Toby and Arnie at the RSPCA

Toby was signed over when his owner could no longer look after him.

He is a very handsome two-year-old but he has a slightly strange walk possibly from an injury to his back legs.

Toby would suit a calm home as the only pet and no young children. He does have a very strong preference for men.

Arnie is a four-year-old silver Bengal with tabby markings. He did not have enough socialising as a young cat so was terrified of people at first. He is much more relaxed now.

Both cats have been neutered.

For more details contact East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079 or fill in an online enquiry form on www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk