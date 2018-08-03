Borough loses fifth of pubs in eight years

Pubs in the Royal Borough could have a bright future despite statistics showing almost a fifth of the area’s watering holes have shut since 2010.

Rounded figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal roughly 130 pubs and bars were open eight years ago but by 2017 it had fallen to about 105.

Recent casualties in Maidenhead include the Farmers Boy, the Golden Harp and the Greyhound. However, the successful Off the Tap has replaced the White Hart in King Street and the Craufurd Arms was taken over by a community organisation last year.

Mark Newcombe, of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale), blamed the closures on large pub companies, some of which are trying to sell off pubs to clear debts, and high alcohol duty.

But he insisted the successes of Off the Tap and the Craufurd Arms, which was bought by a community group he led when fears it could close and be developed into housing were raised, proved the pub remains a viable business.

He revealed the community-run Craufurd has increased its turnover since it was bought by the Craufurd Arms Society.

“It takes a lot of hard work and effort,” Mark, who represents the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA, said.

The Craufurd, in Gringer Hill, focuses on its real ales and products from local breweries.

“That is what we are all about. We are all about particularly excellent beer,” Mark said.

“We are getting people in that we have never seen before. They are coming and they are staying.”

CAMRA is working on a Maidenhead pub trail to boost customer numbers, Mark added.

Toby Denney, who helped start and run Off the Tap with business partner Dave Kimber, said pubs and bars could move into units becoming vacant in ‘the ever quieter British high street’.

“With more and more retail units being left empty year after year, the opportunity has arisen for small bars to give these ‘ghost town’ streets a bit of life with small niche-centred bars,” he said.

“This trend is slowly spreading out of our cities and across the rest of the country, and if local councils and licensing boards can be as forward thinking as some are in our cities, we could see a very natural regeneration of our high streets and towns by young talented entrepreneurs, and not the big brands that are usually hailed as a miracle cure for town centres.”

The freehold of the North Star pub is up for sale and time is ticking if campaigners are to

save it.

In order to make the Westborough Road pub a community benefit society the North Star Society Ltd needs to raise about £350,000. It is looking to raise the rest through grants, loans and a public share offer.

Brian Blackmun, chairman of the North Star Society Ltd, said: “The locals have been busy redecorating and planting up tubs and the pub is looking much brighter and more welcoming.”

It is also under new management after licensees for the past 13 years, Mike and Katie Adams, left. Debbie Akehurst is now running the pub.

Visit www.savethestar.co.uk