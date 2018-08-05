Magician entertains at Terrific Tuesdays event at Nicholsons Centre

Magician Trevor Cline left children spellbound at the Nicholsons Centre this week.

Using sleight of hand tricks and comedy capers he’s mastered over a 25-year career, the entertainer wowed the school holiday crowds at the Terrific Tuesdays event.

Trevor, who has performed his shows to crowds at Arsenal FC, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon, held three sessions on Tuesday.

Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons Centre, said: “Trevor is very popular with families visiting the centre and attracted around 50 parents and children to his first show. We have an excellent programme of Terrific Tue-sday entertainment days every week from now until Tuesday, August 28.”

This Tuesday, there will be craft workshops with Paul Goddard who will be introducing children to life in the big ring with circus-related crafts from 11am-3pm.