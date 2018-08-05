SITE INDEX

    • Alexander Devine mascot helps open new-look Co-op

    Hasiba Iqbal

    A newly-refurbished Co-op was reopened in a ceremony last week.

    Customers and nearby businesses gathered on Thursday, July 23 to see the reopening of the shop in Wessex Way.

    The shop is a supporter of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, allowing the charity to run fundraisers in-store and taking part in volunteer days.

    Alexander Devine mascot Deefa the Dolphin was at the ceremony to celebrate the reopening.

    Community fundraiser at Alexander Devine Susie Knowles said: “The store looked fantastic – it is bright, airy and modern. It was an honour to be invited to be a part of this momentous event.”

