Alexander Devine mascot helps open new-look Co-op

09:00AM, Sunday 05 August 2018
A newly-refurbished Co-op was reopened in a ceremony last week.
Customers and nearby businesses gathered on Thursday, July 23 to see the reopening of the shop in Wessex Way.
The shop is a supporter of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, allowing the charity to run fundraisers in-store and taking part in volunteer days.
Alexander Devine mascot Deefa the Dolphin was at the ceremony to celebrate the reopening.
Community fundraiser at Alexander Devine Susie Knowles said: “The store looked fantastic – it is bright, airy and modern. It was an honour to be invited to be a part of this momentous event.”
