In picture: Children learn circus skills at Norden Farm

Children on their summer holidays have joined the circus for the week.

Boys and girls from across Maidenhead have been going to Norden Farm’s Summer Circus Week, which ran since Monday ended yesterday (Friday).

The week-long event for seven to 13-year-olds has given the youngsters the opportunity to try a number of weird and wacky activities they have never put their hands to before. The activities include unicycle riding, juggling, walking on stilts and trapeze.

All the children got the chance to try all of the activities, and practised their favourites in preparation for a big finale show.

Sally Worman, Norden Farm marketing manager, said: “Every year it’s a sell-out and it is again this year – the kids absolutely love it. It’s great when you see them taking part in activities that they absolutely would never get to do normally.

“They will get to try everything and when they perform the show they’ll perform the skills they have preferred.”