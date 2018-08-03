Theresa May retains backing of Maidenhead Tories, insists chairman

Brexit and Heathrow policies have not affected the Prime Minister’s support from Conservatives in her constituency, a councillor has insisted.

The chairman of Maidenhead Conservatives, Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), said its members ‘fully support’ Maidenhead MP Theresa May.

His comments come after he was interviewed in The Telegraph, when he was reported as saying that Mrs May’s controversial Chequers plan for Brexit would ‘not be acceptable’ if it was ‘diluted’.

Speaking to the Advertiser on Monday, Cllr Kellaway described her as ‘amazing, hard working and dedicated’.

“I think as Prime Minister she is performing very well,” he added.

“It is an impossible job.”

About two weeks ago, local Conservative association chairmen were invited to Downing Street for a presentation on the Chequers EU withdrawal plan.

If agreed to by the EU, would see the UK align with EU standards on goods to facilitate trade and collect tariffs for goods that arrive in the UK destined for the continent.

It has been criticised by some Brexiteers who believe it does not separate the UK sufficiently from the EU.

On the other hand, the plan has receive criticism from remainers and some Brexiteers for being unacceptable to the EU.

But Cllr Kellaway praised the plan of having ‘struck a balance’ and he said the presentation at Downing Street was ‘well-received’.

He added that another major policy issue in Maidenhead, the expansion of Heathrow Airport, was not in danger of causing a rift between the town’s Tories and Number 10.

Mrs May’s Government has backed a third runway but the Royal Borough has set £100,000 to fund a legal battle against the plans.

But Cllr Kellaway suggested that while the council is supporting the battle, the issue was more important to Windsor residents than Mrs May’s constituency.

“Many people in Maidenhead would be perfectly happy and indeed want the third runway to go ahead,” he said.