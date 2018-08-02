Vegan supper club launches at Saints Cafe

A new vegan supper club which launched at Maidenhead’s Saints Cafe on Friday hopes to introduce vegans and non-vegans alike to a creative range of plant-based dishes.

Diners paid £40 a head for five courses, a cocktail and Prosecco at the cafe in St Mark’s Road.

Meat and dairy free twists of classic Italian dishes served on the night included an antipasti board with homemade vegan ‘mozzarella’, wild mushroom carbonara and coffee cake with hazelnut and coconut cream.

The supper club, featuring music from a live DJ, is being run by catering business Eat More Kale, which has been providing for the cafe’s vegan and vegetarian menu for the past couple of months as well as for Norden Farm.

The firm is run by Catherine Fenemer, a chef who operates from her own kitchen at the bottom of her garden in Maidenhead, alongside her organic vegetable patch, which she hopes will eventually supply all of her fresh ingredients.

The former pastry chef and her family decided to go vegan about four years ago for health reasons.

Commenting on the debut supper club, Izzy Crawley, who looks after the business’ social media, said: “It’s kind of a nice introduction into veganism, I would say only about 20 per cent of the people who attended were actually vegan. There was a massive variety of people.

“Everyone said they really wanted to attend the next one. Everyone who went, went away happy.”

As well as catering, Eat More Kale has run a vegan cookery course, and is planning vegan cheese and baking courses.

It also offers help for other businesses to become more vegan friendly.

The next supper club, titled ‘Beers, Burgers and Brownies’, will be held on Friday, September 14, from 7pm till 10pm.

Visit http://www.eatmorekale.co.uk/ for details.