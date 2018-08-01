In pictures: Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival 2018

Real ale lovers drank the bar dry at the sixth Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival.

The three-day event, organised by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) gave festivalgoers the chance to try specially-brewed beers and ciders from across the country.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion kicked off proceedings at Desborough College on Thursday.

While punters worked their way through their favourite tipples on the opening day, they were treated to a performance by the New Maidenhead Choir.

The following evening, the Bottle Kids got the weekend underway with some rousing renditions of rock classics.

Cider connoisseurs drank all 30 casks of cider that were provided for the event while only one cask of real ale was left from a stock of 105 at the end of the weekend.

CAMRA member Mark Newcombe said: “I just love the camaraderie.

“All the people that work the event are doing it for nothing.

“They just love their beer and they love their real ale and it’s nice to be working with people that share that passion.”

At the festival, Advertiser editor James Preston joined a panel to help judge London and South-east entries for CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain award.

Six entries in the golden ale category were put to the test by the team, with Kent Brewery’s Prohibition emerging victorious.