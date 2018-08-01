Van collides with fence in Grenfell Road

12:15PM, Wednesday 01 August 2018
A delivery van suffered damage after colliding with a fence in Grenfell Road on Monday.
The cause of the incident, which involved a DPD Local-branded vehicle, was unclear.
The van’s front left was crumpled into a fence, which was also damaged.
A spokesman for DPD Local said on Tuesday: “I can now confirm that the DPD driver was fine following the accident yesterday.”
A question about how the incident happened was not replied to.
