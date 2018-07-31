SITE INDEX

    • Yorkshire terrier freed from washing machine by firefighters

    A Yorkshire Terrier who was put in a washing machine by a toddler in Maidenhead was rescued by firefighters on this morning (Tuesday).

    Firefighters were called from Slough Fire Station to a home in St Mark’s Road at 10.42am and located the washing machine’s emergency release latch and recovered the soaking dog.

    A spokesman for the fire station said the terrier was ‘very damp and in need of a lot of affection, but otherwise alright’.

    “You do feel a bit sorry for it, it can’t be that nice going round that drum until a grown up noticed,” he added.

    He recommended that parents turn off appliances like washing machines when not using them.

