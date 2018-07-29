Pets Corner: Skippy at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

06:00PM, Sunday 29 July 2018
Skippy is a sweet young female who is gaining in confidence every day.
She enjoys having someone around and wraps herself round your legs when she wants attention.
A quiet home with someone who is prepared to give her a little time to feel relaxed and safe would be ideal.
For more details please contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or visit the TVAW website – www.tvaw.org.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A total of 10 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow.