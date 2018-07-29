SITE INDEX

    • Pets Corner: Skippy at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

    Skippy is a sweet young female who is gaining in confidence every day.

    She enjoys having someone around and wraps herself round your legs when she wants attention.

    A quiet home with someone who is prepared to give her a little time to feel relaxed and safe would be ideal.

    For more details please contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or visit the TVAW website – www.tvaw.org.uk

