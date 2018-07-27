Plans submitted for 93 flats in Clivemont Road

A new block of flats will be built in Clivemont Road if a planning application is approved.

Campmoss Property Ltd wants to build 93 apartments, which will consist of eight three-bed, 57 two-bed and 28 one-bed flats, on a plot of land between houses in Cookham Road and the commercial units in Clivemont Road.

Search 18/02041 on the planning portal at www.rbwm.gov.uk for to view the application.