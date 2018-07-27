SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 27
29 °C
Sat, 28
22 °C
Sun, 29
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Plans submitted for 93 flats in Clivemont Road

    A new block of flats will be built in Clivemont Road if a planning application is approved.

    Campmoss Property Ltd wants to build 93 apartments, which will consist of eight three-bed, 57 two-bed and 28 one-bed flats, on a plot of land between houses in Cookham Road and the commercial units in Clivemont Road.

    Search 18/02041 on the planning portal at www.rbwm.gov.uk for to view the application.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved