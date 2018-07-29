Norden Farm preparing for first community kite festival

The holidays have only just begun but Norden Farm is already preparing for its last event of the summer.

On Sunday, September 2 the arts centre will host its first community kite festival.

The Altwood Road centre’s education department has already held kite workshops for 750 children at schools including Riverside, Wessex, Furze Platt Junior and Manor Green.

Summer holiday workshops led by specialist kite makers are also being offered for anyone wanting to design and create their own.

The sessions cost £3 per person, with the next due to be held on Saturday, August 11 and the last on Saturday, August 18.

Participants will work with strong flexible materials to create both trapezoid and Patang kites – the classic Indian fighter kite.

A spokeswoman at Norden Farm said: “For hundreds of years kites have been central to childhood and adult games and pursuits.

“Kite flying across the globe is synonymous with freedom, the outdoors, imagination and possibilities.”

The project is also working with local community groups including Thames Valley Adventure Playground, the Pakistan Welfare Association and the Curve in Slough.

The festival event on Sunday, September 2 is free and takes place at Boyn Grove Park, also known as Punt Hill, between 1-4pm.

Kite workshop tickets are available from the box office on 01628 788997 or online at www.nordenfarm.org